Three Children Hospitalized in Possible DUI Crash

The SUV crossed into oncoming traffic on Nordhoff Street, slamming head-on into a car

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

Three children were hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash on a North Hills street.

The head-on crash was reported at about midnight in the 15200 block of West Nordhoff Street in the west San Fernando Valley community. A sport utility vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle.

The SUV then crashed into parked cars, police said.

The 30-year-old driver of the SUV and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized in grave condition, police said.

Two other children -- their ages were not immediately available -- also suffered injuries. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

