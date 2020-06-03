Three Cute Cubs Born to a Local Mountain Lion

Sometimes you not only see a photograph, but you hear it.

And if you're especially taken with the image? You might even feel as though you can feel it, too.

So feeling the furry cuteness and hearing the soft mewing of the newest little lions to call the Santa Monica Mountains home is totally understandable.

The tiny trio's mom? P-54, a 3-year-old mountain lion. She recently gave birth to two boys and a girl in the wilderness area, and rangers think this is her first litter.

The rangers at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area are not only bowled over by the sweetness of P-54's babies, like any onlooker would be, but what their births signify for the conservation and health of mountain lions in our region.

Take a look now and learn more about these cute cubs, their names, and their dad, too.