Three Found Dead in Downtown LA Apartment After Possible Fentanyl Overdose

Three men were found dead inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment after what authorities said was a possible fentanyl overdose.

At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer who responded just before midnight to the building in the 600 block of Spring Street was hospitalized after accidentally inhaling the drug, the police department said. Police were called to the building for a welfare check.

The men died at the scene. Details about the officer's condition were not immediately available.

Hazardous materials crews arrived at the scene later Thursday morning.