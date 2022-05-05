Downtown LA

Three Found Dead in Downtown LA Apartment After Possible Fentanyl Overdose

At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer who responded to the scene was hospitalized after accidentally inhaling the drug fentanyl.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Three men were found dead inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment after what authorities said was a possible fentanyl overdose.

At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer who responded just before midnight to the building in the 600 block of Spring Street was hospitalized after accidentally inhaling the drug, the police department said. Police were called to the building for a welfare check.

The men died at the scene. Details about the officer's condition were not immediately available.

Hazardous materials crews arrived at the scene later Thursday morning.

