Three Dead In Studio City Area Shooting

Three men died in a shooting in Studio City area, but police said Saturday morning there is no threat to the community.

The victims, described as two men in their 70s and one in his 30s, were found at a home in the 11000 block of Aqua Vista Street, near Vineland Avenue, at 11:10 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the men was the shooter, but police could not confirm whether the shooting was a murder-suicide.

There was no suspect outstanding, police said.

The names of the victims and a motive for the shooting were not disclosed.