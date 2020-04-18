STUDIO CITY

Three Dead In Studio City Area Shooting

By City News Service

Tiroteo en La Villita
Getty Images

Three men died in a shooting in Studio City area, but police said Saturday morning there is no threat to the community.

The victims, described as two men in their 70s and one in his 30s, were found at a home in the 11000 block of Aqua Vista Street, near Vineland Avenue, at 11:10 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the men was the shooter, but police could not confirm whether the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Huntington Beach 1 min ago

More than 100 Protesters Call for Relaxing Quarantine in Huntington Beach

Orange County 2 hours ago

Large Crowds Gather to Watch Tustin Street Takeover Despite Safer at Home Order

There was no suspect outstanding, police said.

The names of the victims and a motive for the shooting were not disclosed.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

STUDIO CITY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us