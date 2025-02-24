3 separate fatal hit-and-run incidents reported in South LA over the weekend

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating three separate fatal hit-and-run incidents in South Los Angeles that happened over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Saturday night when a gray Dodge Charger and Chevy Tahoe were seen street racing on Normandie Avenue at 66th Street.

Investigators said a woman was outside of an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck by the Dodge Charger. The driver took off moments after the crash.

Early Sunday, a teenager was killed after being

A growing memorial was set up on San Pedro and 98th street for a 16-year-old who was hit while riding a bike.

According to investigators, the driver abandoned the dark Toyota Corolla and took off running.

Later on Sunday evening at around 6:30 p.m., officers found a woman on the ground on South Main Street at 74th Street.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators found the suspected driver’s car in the area of Florence and Main.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.