Three-hour pursuit in San Gabriel Valley ends in crash, driver in custody

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A three-hour pursuit of a stolen big rig through the San Gabriel Valley came to an end in San Bernardino early Wednesday. 

Officers with the El Monte Police Department responded to the pursuit at around 12:36 a.m.

El Monte Police then transferred the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol. 

According to CHP, pursuit came to an end on the 210 Freeway at San Bernardino Avenue.

One person was taken into custody after the pursuit ended at approximately 2:56 a.m., CHP said.

