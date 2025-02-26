Three-hour pursuit in San Gabriel Valley ends in crash, driver in custody

A three-hour pursuit of a stolen big rig through the San Gabriel Valley came to an end in San Bernardino early Wednesday.

Officers with the El Monte Police Department responded to the pursuit at around 12:36 a.m.

El Monte Police then transferred the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, pursuit came to an end on the 210 Freeway at San Bernardino Avenue.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

One person was taken into custody after the pursuit ended at approximately 2:56 a.m., CHP said.