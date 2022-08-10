Arcadia

Police Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia

By City News Service

A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday night, and an investigation was under way.

The shooting was reported just after 6:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.

Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but the officer and at least one of the civilians were taken to a hospital. The shooting was under investigation, and no suspect description was immediately available.

