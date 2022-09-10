Riverside County

Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. 

The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. 

All three were extricated from the helicopter and transported to a local trauma center for treatment and evaluation, according to Cal Fire Riverside. 

As of Saturday, the Fairview fire in Riverside County is burning 28,307 acres and is 40% contained.

No further details were immediately available.

