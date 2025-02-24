East Los Angeles

Three injured in gas explosion inside East LA business

It's unclear what ignited the explosion.

By Missael Soto

Three people were injured following a gas explosion inside a business in East Los Angeles on Sunday.

A gas leak and explosion were reported to authorities around 3:21 p.m.

The explosion occurred inside a single-story commercial structure on Olympic Boulevard.

Three patients were transported to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

