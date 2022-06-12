Three Killed, Four Injured in Shooting at Boyle Heights Warehouse Party

Three people were killed and four others hospitalized during a shooting at a warehouse party in Boyle Heights overnight.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for at least one shooter.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Home surveillance video from a nearby resident shows people running from Lorena and 14th streets in Boyle Heights.

“There was people screaming, yelling, running, ‘someone got shot,’” said Michael Calzada, a Boyle Heights resident. “about 20 minutes later the cops showed up.”

Police say they got a call for help a little before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were rushing to reports of a shooting during a warehouse party.

LAPD says three people were shot and killed, four others injured.

Calzada says he has seen events at this location almost every weekend for the past few months, usually ending in violence.

“There’s been a few more shootings before this, there’s always people fighting, yelling, there’s always something going on,” Calzada said.

A candle and a rosary on the ground marked the spot where witnesses say one of the three victims died.

Calzada says he hopes the violence in his neighborhood ends here.

“Hopefully they shut this place down and life goes back to normal out here, peace and quiet,” Calzada said.

Police are still searching for the shooter, or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD.