Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

Six people were hospitalized with injuries in the crash Sunday on Vanowen Street.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three men in their 20s were identified Tuesday as the individuals killed in a high-speed crash in Winnetka that left six people hospitalized.

Steve Orellana Jr., 22, of Reseda, Celestino Fuentes, 22, of Burbank, and Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of Northridge died at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.

They were traveling in a Ford Explorer Sunday night that was speeding at about 65 to 70 mph in a 35-mph zone at the time of the crash, police said. The SUV struck a pickup partially head-on before striking an Audi.

"The scene, it was horrible," said Hector Rodriguez, who lives nearby. "It was just a horrible scene."

Neighbors said speed has been a problem on the stretch of Vanowen Street. They said a dip in the street causes people to lose control when they're driving too fast.

"There used to be a sign and then it fell off," Rodriguez said. "And ever since people don't know there's a dip right there. So every single time people come by at a high rate of speed they always lose control right about here."

