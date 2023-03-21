Every year inspectors at the Michelin Guide update their lists of the best restaurants to dine at and this year they've added three LA restaurants to their 2023 Michelin Guide California.

Six new restaurants were added to the California guide this year and three of them happen to be in the City of Angels.

To get a spot on the Michelin Guide is a restaurant's dream. It is a coveted list where some of the worlds highest quality restaurants take pride.

It all began in 1889 in central France when two brothers, Andre and Edouard Michelin, founded their tire company. They opened it with ideas set on helping the French automobile industry grow.

In order to help drivers plan their trips and help boost car sales the brothers put together a guide that included maps, places for fuel, shelter and a list of places to eat.

After growing and serving as an influential guide, the Michelin brothers decided to create a team of mystery diners or inspectors to help visit and review restaurants anonymously.

In 1926, the guide began awarding stars to restaurants which are known as "Michelin Stars." In 1936, criteria was released for the starred rankings.

To this day the Michelin Stars and having your restaurant placed on a Michelin Guide remain one of the highest culinary acknowledgements.

Leona's Sushi House

11814 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

If you enjoy sitting in a pretty restaurant and eating some good food then Leona's Sushi House is the best of both worlds. It is a modern spot that mixes Japanese and Peruvian food to make fusion dishes that will leave you wanting more.

Chef Shigenori Fujimoto collaborates with Evan Ross and Frank Leon to create quality dishes. Whether you are a seafood lover or not they have a wide variety of things to choose from. They also have multiple specialty drinks and cocktails that pair great with the food.

Some of their popular dishes:

Whole Baked Branzino

Udon Carbonara

Special Leona's Sushi

Albacore Ceviche

Niku X

900 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 212, Los Angeles, Ca 90017

Classic Yakiniku-style cooking is what Niku X does best. Both the restaurant decor and food have traditional Japanese elements that make it a special place.

Chef Shin Thompson uses certified Japanese A5 Wagyu that is sustainably sourced from a privately owned farm and Japan, Australia and Portland which make beef a focal point on the menu.

The extensive menu has a Yakiniku and Tomahwak tasting menus that feature prefixed coursed meals that include a wide variety of proteins, vegetables and appetizers. They also have a la carte items for whatever you're in the mood for.

Some of their popular dishes:

A5 Wagyu Tartare

Certified A5 Kobe Beef

Chef's Special Daily Charcoal Grilled Fish

Astrea Oscietra Grand Reserve Caviar

Sushi Yuen

18558 Gale Ave., Unit 100-102, City of Industry, CA 91748

The upscale feel of the restaurant is enough to grab your attention at Sushi Yuen. It's a spot that is doing sushi the right way with fresh ingredients that is prepared by skilled chefs.

They have a wide variety of sushi including sashimi moriawase, yakimono and special rolls but there most famous dish is their, omakase. Their omakase is a prefixed coursed meal that includes dessert. Each course just gets better and better.

Some of their popular dishes: