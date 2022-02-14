Lane closures

Three LAPD Officers Injured in 110 Freeway Crash With Civilian Car

The cause of the crash is not yet known, according to the LAPD, and the CHP is investigating.

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were initially reported in critical condition and one was in serious condition this morning following a crash on the 110 Freeway in the Pico Union area.

The crash was reported at 2:12 a.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Olympic Boulevard, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

Two of the injured officers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Video aired during Today in LA on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

A spokesperson from the LAPD confirmed that three officers were injured in the two car crash Monday morning. All three are expected to be okay.

All three officers were taken by paramedics to County USC Medical Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, according to the LAPD, and the CHP is investigating.

The driver of the civilian car stayed at the scene, according to an LAPD spokesperson. In response to reports of a hit-and-run crash, the spokesperson said their records show the driver stayed at scene and has not been arrested.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 2:43 a.m. shutting down the southbound Harbor Freeway at the Santa Monica (10) Freeway with the transitions to the eastbound and westbound 10 Freeway remaining open.

