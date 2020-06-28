Coachella Valley

Three Men Arrested in Connection With Missing Coachella Valley Couple

Audrey Moran and Jonathon Reynoso disappeared on May 12, 2017 and the case later became a homicide investigation.

By City News Service

Three men were arrested and remained jailed Sunday in connection with the disappearance of a couple who went missing in the Coachella Valley more than three years ago.

Audrey Moran and Jonathon Reynoso disappeared on May 12, 2017 and the case later became a homicide investigation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Moran left her Coachella home to pick up Reynoso, who may have been returning to the Coachella Valley from the Brawley area the day the couple went missing, according to investigators.

Moran said she was going to give Reynoso a ride to his Palm Desert home, but the SUV she drove was later found parked on the side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont. A police bloodhound detected their scent near the SUV, but the trail disappeared about 50 feet from the vehicle.

Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, 32, of Indio and Jesus Ruiz Jr., 41, of Stockton, were arrested on suspicion of murder Saturday in connection with the couple's disappearance, sheriff's officials said.

"This investigation is still ongoing and the public is stil encouraged to call the tip line with any helpful leads,'' Lt. Walter Mendez said.

The tip line is 760-393-3544.

