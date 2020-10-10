Santa Monica Pier

Three Men Stabbed on Santa Monica Pier

A man considered to have suffered the most serious wounds was said to be in stable condition.

By City News Service

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Shutterstock

Three men were stabbed Saturday on the Santa Monica Pier, and three others were taken into custody at the site.

Police learned of a fight happening there around 8:30 p.m., and officers -- who operate a substation on the pier -- were able to respond quickly.

"It was evolving," said Santa Monica Police Lt. Michael Frederico. "They realized it was more than just a fight."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Reopening California 3 hours ago

As Residents Venture Out, LA County Health Officials Monitor Cases

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

Community Comes Together to Save Their Favorite Pizzeria in Larchmont

Police arrested three men in connection with the stabbings within minutes. "It was that fast," Frederico said. "I'm just glad our folks were on the pier."

The three victims were all said to be okay. A man considered to have suffered the most serious wounds was said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear what triggered the fight.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa Monica Pier
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us