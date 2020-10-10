Three Men Stabbed on Santa Monica Pier

Three men were stabbed Saturday on the Santa Monica Pier, and three others were taken into custody at the site.

Police learned of a fight happening there around 8:30 p.m., and officers -- who operate a substation on the pier -- were able to respond quickly.

"It was evolving," said Santa Monica Police Lt. Michael Frederico. "They realized it was more than just a fight."

Police arrested three men in connection with the stabbings within minutes. "It was that fast," Frederico said. "I'm just glad our folks were on the pier."

The three victims were all said to be okay. A man considered to have suffered the most serious wounds was said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear what triggered the fight.