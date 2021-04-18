shooting

Three Men Wounded in Bar in East LA Expected To Survive

Two of the men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and the third victim was listed in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital.

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

A man, possibly in his mid-30s, walked into a bar in East Los Angeles Sunday, shot three men and fled the location on foot, authorities said. 

Two of the men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and the third victim was listed in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Paramedics rushed all three men to area hospitals, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles station. 

The shooting at Rudy's LA Bar, 5226 Pomona Blvd., occurred at about 1:20 a.m., he said. 

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. The sheriff's East Los Angeles station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-264-4151.

42 mins ago

Otters at Georgia Aquarium Test Positive for Covid-19

shooting 39 mins ago

EMS: 3 Adults Fatally Shot in Austin, No Suspect in Custody

Apple Inc. 3 hours ago

How I Learned About Investing in Stocks — and You Can, Too

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

shootingEast Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us