Three People Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Anaheim

Three people were killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Anaheim.

Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Orange Avenue, where they found a white Mercedes-Benz abandoned and a black Kia with three people inside, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

The driver of the Mercedes, believed to be a woman, fled the scene with a passenger, Carringer said.

The driver and passenger ended up at a local hospital with serious injuries following the collision, added Carringer. It was not immediately clear how they got to the hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital to interview the driver and passenger, according to Carringer who indicated that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Video from the scene shows firefighters attempting to put out a car fire following the crash.

Brookhurst Street is closed between Orange Avenue and Broadway until further notice, Carringer said.

The identities of the victims were have not been released.