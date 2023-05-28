Three People Shot After Altercation Inside Garden Grove Restaurant

Three people in were shot in a Garden Grove restaurant Saturday night after a fight broke out.

It was a chaotic scene at the Hot Restaurant and Lounge off of Magnolia and Garden Grove Boulevard.

"A lot of cars, a lot of people yelling too much," said Martin, a neighbor who did not want to be further identified. "It is a restaurant but its is a bar."

Neighbors nearby witnessed the chaos after police say a shooting took place just before midnight.

"There was some type of altercation so it wasn't someone that walked in off the street and an altercation ensued and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot three victims," said Sgt. Nick Jensen, with the Garden Grove Police.

According to police, two of the victims were men in their 40s that were shot in the torso and listed in critical condition. Another is in his 30s but only suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say when they arrived to the scene the suspect had been detained by others at the restaurant.

"The scene was chaotic as you can imagine, people were running out, people were screaming," Jensen said. "We had info the suspect was still inside and patrons were detaining the suspect."

Officers arrested the man they say is responsible. The investigation is still underway to determine the cause.