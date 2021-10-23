1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Downtown LA Apartment Building

One man died and two were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a downtown Los Angeles retail/apartment building.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in an apartment at 818 S. Grand Ave., according to Officer G. Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Todd said.

The other two men, ages 20 and 25, were taken by paramedics to a hospital and had stable vital signs, he said.

The suspects fled the scene, Todd said. They were described as four men between the ages of 20 and 30.

No further details were immediately available.