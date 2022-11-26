Hawthorne

Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Hawthorne Friday night.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday.

A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information.

Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans and Cerise avenues rushed three gunshot victims and a person who was struck by a vehicle to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher who added that "they were all awake and breathing when they left the scene.''

Paramedics also treated another person at the location.

No further information was immediately available.

