Three People Shot, One Fatally, in Ontario

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Ontario that left a man dead and two other people injured Saturday night.

Ontario police responded to the 100 block of West B Street around 11:13 p.m. and found an unresponsive 19-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ontario Fire Department, according to police. His name has not been released, but investigators said he was from Perris.

Two additional shooting victims were later located. Officers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711.