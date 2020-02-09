Ontario

Three People Shot, One Fatally, in Ontario

Police said the 19-year-old man who died was from Perris.

By Juan Carlos Flores

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Ontario that left a man dead and two other people injured Saturday night.

Ontario police responded to the 100 block of West B Street around 11:13 p.m. and found an unresponsive 19-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ontario Fire Department, according to police. His name has not been released, but investigators said he was from Perris.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Mammoth Mountain 1 hour ago

Dave McCoy, Who Gave Skiers Mammoth Mountain, Dies at 104

2020 Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

US Women Beat Canada 3-0 in Olympic Qualifying Final

Two additional shooting victims were later located. Officers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711.

This article tagged under:

Ontarioshooting
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us