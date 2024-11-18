Three people stabbed in Glendale: Police

Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed in a suspected road rage incident in Glendale, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call around 7:45 p.m. of people stabbed near the intersection of Dryden Street and San Rafael Avenue.

All three stabbing victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, refresh for details.