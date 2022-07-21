Four People Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting in the downtown Los Angeles area that left four people wounded Thursday night.
The shooting was reported at approximately 9:35 p.m. near Seventh and Spring streets in downtown LA.
LAPD responded to the call of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arrival, officers found four people with gunshot wounds.
The four victims, one woman and three men, were transported to a local hospital.
The investigation will impact traffic and drivers are advised to avoid the area, according to LAPD.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.