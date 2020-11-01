Halloween

Three Reported Stabbed at Encino Halloween Party

A suspect escaped after injuring an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds -- one of whom was stabbed in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to media reports.

By City News Service

Three people were stabbed Sunday at a Halloween party in Encino, according to media reports.

A suspect escaped after injuring an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds -- one of whom was stabbed in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition -- on the 5000 block of Amastoy Avenue just north of Ventura Boulevard, ABC7 said.

Video from OnScene.tv shows officers conducting interviews and searching the area. The Citizen news app noted the stabbing occurred at 12:39 a.m. No additional details were available from the Los Angeles Police Department.

