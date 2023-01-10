Pasadena

Three Rescued From Tesla That Crashed Into Pool in Pasadena

Staff members from a nearby school jump in a pool to help three people in a submerged Tesla.

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023 in Pasadena.
A photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the Tesla submerged in the pool at the residence in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Authorities responded at about 9 a.m. to the unusual scene near a middle school.

The Tesla driver apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car through a wall and into the pool, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Staff members from the school jumped into the pool to help the occupants, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported.

