Three Hospitalized After Shooting Near Whittier Overpass

Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Whittier, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 11:23 p.m. Friday to Orange Drive and Lockheed Avenue east of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, where they found multiple gunshot victims, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department.

Paramedics were dispatched to the location at 11:03 p.m. in response to a report of gunshots, and rushed three people to an area trauma center, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The shooting took place near two different events: a Halloween party on Obregon Street, and a vigil in the same area.

According to Sergeant Vincent Cisneros of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a fight broke out during the party. An armed suspect shot three people, all men between the ages of 17 and 19.

All three of those victims are in critical condition, but stable as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, the vigil and the Halloween party are not known to be connected. According to the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Department, the investigation is still open and more information may change the details of the case.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.