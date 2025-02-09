South LA

Three people, including infant shot inside vehicle in Jefferson Park

All victims are expected to survive.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in Jefferson Park that injured three people, including an infant.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue. The three victims were inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to police.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

All three were conscious and breathing and are expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. No arrests have been made.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us