Three people, including infant shot inside vehicle in Jefferson Park

Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in Jefferson Park that injured three people, including an infant.
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue. The three victims were inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to police.
All three were conscious and breathing and are expected to survive.
A motive for the shooting is unknown. No arrests have been made.
