Fatal Shooting

Three Shot, Two Killed in Unincorporated Area Near South Los Angeles

It is unknown if the shooting of the two deceased individuals and the shooting of the third man are related.

By City News Service

Getty

Three people were shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles late Friday night, and two of them have died, authorities said.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to the intersection of Firestone Boulevard and Graham Avenue at approximately 9:52 p.m. Friday and found two victims lying in the street and on the sidewalk, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While at the scene, deputies discovered a third victim, a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Meza said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Michigan school shooting 18 hours ago

EXPLAINER: How Unusual to Charge Parents in School Shooting?

Beverly Hills Dec 1

Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of LA Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant at Beverly Hills Home

San Bernardino Shooting Dec 2

San Bernardino Remembers 14 Lost on 6th Anniversary of Massacre

Detectives were canvassing the area for possible witnesses and video surveillance. It is unknown if the shootings were related.

Anyone with information about these shootings was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingLos Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentSouth Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us