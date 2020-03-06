Three UCLA Students Tested Negative For Coronavirus After Self-Isolation

Three UCLA students tested negative for coronavirus after being in self-isolation this morning, the university announced Friday night.

There are no known cases of coronavirus at UCLA, according to Chancellor Gene D. Block.

"At the same time, we must be prepared for a confirmed case in the future, given the growing number of cases in our state and city," Block said. "We will continue to remain prepared and ready."

Block assured staff and students that "the safety and well-being of the entire UCLA community remains our top priority" and said updates would continue to be posted on the school's COVID-19 website.

Block also urged anyone who develops flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention.

UCLA will be conduct a meeting Monday to address student and faculty inquiries on COVID-19.

There have been no recommendations by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to suspend campus operations, including modifying class schedules, Block said.

The university updated travel restrictions Thursday, barring travel to all regions with Level 3 warnings, including China, South Korea, Italy and Iran and discouraged nonessential international travel.

The Nowruz Iranian new year celebration scheduled to take place on campus Sunday was canceled Wednesday.

All meet-and-greet events with UCLA athletes were canceled until further notice, but all games and matches would continue as scheduled, the university said Wednesday.