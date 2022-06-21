los angeles county

Thunderstorms, Elevated Fire Danger in LA County Forecast

The thunderstorms could produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The National Weather Service warned Tuesday of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Los Angeles County starting after midnight Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

On its Twitter page, the weather service warned of an elevated fire danger "through the coming week due to hot conditions with low humidity.''

The agency noted "a risk of dry lightning'' and cautioned that "any new fire start will grow quickly!''

The forecast called for clear skies through Tuesday evening, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s overnight, with winds topping out around 35 mph in some areas.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With monsoonal moisture flowing into Southern California from Santa Barbara County, the storms will be most prevalent over the mountains and deserts on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

climate change Jun 20

Sweltering Streets: Hundreds of Homeless Die in Extreme Heat

severe weather Jun 19

Heat Waves and High Energy Costs Are Hitting Some Communities Hard

The thunderstorms could produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a drier southwest flow will develop on Thursday, with a slight chance of more thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains, followed by drier and warming conditions Friday and Saturday.

The weather service advised that people take precautions during thunderstorm activity -- saying, "When thunder roars, go indoors!!''

The agency also advised hikers to get below the tree lines during lightning activity.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

los angeles countyweatherFire Dangerthunderstorms
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us