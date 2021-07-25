Riverside County

Thunderstorms Prompt Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County Desert

Forecasters said thunderstorms producing heavy rain were spotted across the warned area and had already dropped between a half inch and two inches of rain.

A low pressure system drifting in from Arizona prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for parts of eastern Riverside County Sunday.

The warning will be in place through 6:45 p.m. for Riverside County desert areas, including Chiriaco Summit, Box Canyon Road and the North Shore area near the Salton Sea, according to the NWS.

A significant weather warning was also issued through 3 p.m. by the NWS for the same area due to winds that could reach 40 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightening associated with the storms.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS warned.

