Ticket Sales Begin for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Tickets went on sale Aug. 5 for the soon-to-open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the Miracle Mile area.

The museum, at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, is scheduled to open to the public Sept. 30. Timed-entry tickets are available at academymuseum.org.

"I know everyone involved in developing and opening the Academy Museum shares in my tremendous excitement at finally being able to invite the community in to explore our exhibitions and programs," Bill Kramer, director and president of the museum, said in a statement.

"We are deeply grateful to all of our supporters who helped to bring us to this milestone and to the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, whose support in honor of Academy Museum Honorary Trustee Sid Ganis has made it possible for us to offer free admission to visitors 17 and under."

California residents with an EBT card will also be admitted free. General admission tickets to the museum -- billed as the largest in the county devoted to the art and science of movies and movie-making -- will be $25 for adults, $19 for seniors age 62 and up, and $15 for students.

Access to "The Oscars Experience," an interactive simulation enabling visitors to feel as if they're walking on stage at the Dolby Theatre to accept an Oscar, costs an additional $15.

Museum members get free admission for unlimited visits. Details on purchasing memberships are available on the museum's website.

Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The 300,000-square-foot museum spans two buildings, based largely in the former May Co. building but extending into a spherical structure housing a major film theater and open-air terrace. The museum will feature 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, along with two theaters, educational studio, restaurant and other amenities.