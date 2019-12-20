Anaheim

Tickets Go on Sale for April Appearance by Michelle Obama in Anaheim

The price for a standard ticket ranges from $99 to $499, plus fees.

By City News Service

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Tickets went on sale Friday for an April 2 appearance by former first lady Michelle Obama at the Honda Center in Anaheim, where she will take part in a Q&A conversation with a yet-to-be-named moderator.

Tickets are being sold on Ticketmaster.com, and will also be available to be purchased in person at the Honda Center box office on Saturday at 10 a.m. should inventory remain.

Standard ticket prices range from $99 to $499, plus fees.

VIP tickets featuring seats in the front two rows closest to the stage and a meet-and-greet photo op with the former first lady, along with a signed hardcover copy of her book “Becoming,” cost $3,000 apiece.

For more information, click here.

