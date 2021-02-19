Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation Celebrates Two Big Milestones in Quest to Help Students

Tiger Woods is hosting the world's best golfers in Los Angeles at the Genesis Invitational, and while Tiger is recovering from another back surgery, the spotlight is still shining on his TGR Foundation, which is celebrating two milestones.

The Foundation is turning 25 years old and has now impacted over two million students, many in Southern California.

Andres Cuamani of Orange County started going to the TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim when he was in 5th grade.

He got the help he needed and became the first in his family to graduate from college -- inspiring his siblings and neighbors to do the same.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"My main goal was to help kids from my neighborhood," said Cuamani.

The instructors had such a profound impact on Andres that he started volunteering at the lab, and then working there part-time. Now, he is a learning facilitator there.

More than 85% of the students live at or below the poverty line and are first-generation college students.

Here, there is a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). More than 200 STEM and college classes are available. More than two million children have been impacted in some way.

CEO Gordon McNeil says with that hope comes accomplishment and desire to share their skills and experiences with others.

"We’re seeing a lot of kids go out in the world, take advantage of the opportunities and give back to their communities. That’s what makes it special," McNeil said.

"If I can change one student, get them on the path to success then I did my job and then they help another student, it is a chain reaction," said Cuamani.

For more information on the TGR Foundation, visit tgrfoundation.org.

For information on the Genesis Invitational Kids Club, click here.