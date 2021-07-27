CORONA

Man Arrested in Deadly Movie Theater Shooting in Corona, 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Wounded

Police said the shooting happened inside the theater during a late showing of "The Forever Purge."

By Jonathan Lloyd and Vikki Vargas

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old social media influencer was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Monday at a movie theater in a shopping and entertainment complex in Corona, California.

Police arrested 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez in connection with the crime after witness statements led authorities to serve a search warrant at Jimenez's home in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito Tuesday night.

On July 26, police responded just before midnight to a call for help at a movie theater located in The Crossings in the 2600 block of Tuscany Street. Officers found the two gunshot victims at the location.

Rylee Goodrich was dead, and Anthony Barajas was on life support, police said.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, has nearly a million followers on TikTok, and more on other platforms.

Police said the shooting happened inside the theater during a late showing of "The Forever Purge."

Gloria Jennifer Castro was in another part of the theater when she said the movie stopped. She had been watching with her brother and 11-year-old son.

"They told us to leave. There was an emergency, just leave fast," Castro said. "It's pretty scary, the fact we didn't know nothing was going on. Just scary."

Six tickets were sold for the showing, police said.

Corona Police Department
Joseph Jimenez, 20-years-old of unincorporated Corona, CA.

Details about a motive were not available but Corona police said it appears this was "an unprovoked attack."

Regal Theaters released the following statement.

“We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff.”

The theater remained closed Tuesday. Movie-goers were offered tickets to another showing.

During the search at Jimenez's home, authorities found a gun that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the homicide, and additional evidence related to the crime.

Jimenez was booked at the Riverside Presley Detention Center on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. He is being held on a $2 million dollar bail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Corona Police Senior Det. Slaven Neagu at 951-739-4916 or email Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov, or the Corona Police Tip Line at 951-817-5837.

