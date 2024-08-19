Innovative filmmaker Tim Burton will be honored next month with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.

One of Hollywood's most imaginative filmmakers will be recognized Sept. 3 in a ceremony at 6600 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys & Costume. Actors Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton are scheduled to speak at the unveiling, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT, of the star in the category of Motion Pictures.

The ceremony will be live streamed here.

Born in Burbank, Burton's credits include "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," his 1985 directorial debut, "Beetlejuice" (1988), "Batman" (1989), "Batman Returns" (1992), the cult favorite "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993), "Corpse Bride" (2005), "Frankenweenie" (2012), "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) and many more films.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to the 1988 original, opens Sept. 6 in theaters nationwide. The film will star "Wednesday" actor Jenna Ortega, Ryder and Keaton.

Burton grew up in the San Fernando Valley, where his mother owned a cat-themed gift shop and his father worked for the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department. He drew cartoons and enjoyed watching Vincent Price horror films. In ninth grade, a sanitation company featured one of his designs on an anti-litter poster.

After high school, Burton attended the California Institute of the Arts. His first job was as an animator for Disney.