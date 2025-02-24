Wildfires

Time running out on business and worker relief funds for wildfire victims

The deadline to apply is March 2 by 5 p.m.

By City News Service

Residents search for valuables among the rubbles of their burnt houses
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Business owners, nonprofits and workers impacted by the January wildfires have less than one week left to apply for critical financial relief made possible through the LA Region Small Business Relief Fund and the LA Region Worker Relief Fund, officials announced on Monday.

The deadline to apply is March 2 by 5 p.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“I urge all eligible businesses and workers impacted by the January wildfires to apply for this critical financial relief before the March 2 deadline,” LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

“These funds are designed to provide immediate support as our communities work toward long-term recovery. I want every bit of relief that's available to wildfire survivors to be accessed. If you need assistance, help is available -- don't wait to apply.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Worker Relief Fund offers $2,000 cash grants to workers who lost income or employment as a direct result of the disaster.    

The Small Business Relief Fund provides cash grants ranging from $2,000 to $25,000 for businesses and nonprofits that suffered structural damage, equipment or inventory loss, or significant revenue loss due to the wildfires. Priority is given to businesses that were completely destroyed.    

To qualify for either program, applicants must be at least 18 years old and reside in Los Angeles County. Workers must have been employed or self-employed in the county at the time of the disaster, Barger said.    

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

South LA 5 hours ago

3 separate fatal hit-and-run incidents reported in South LA over the weekend

National Park Service 13 hours ago

Upside-down US flag hung on El Capitan in Yosemite

For anyone needing assistance with the application process, multilingual support is available throughout the county at Disaster Recovery Centers, America's Job Centers of California, BusinessSource and WorkSource Centers, the Department of Economic Opportunity's Office of Small Business, and Impacted Worker and Family Recovery Centers.

A list of the over 50 organizations offering in-person help and technical assistance can be accessed at the county's Department of Economic Opportunity website.

Anyone who has general questions or has difficulty accessing technology can call or text LA County's Small Business Relief Fund at 213-523-3231.

For detailed eligibility requirements, application instructions, and helpful resources, visit laregionfund.lacounty.gov before the deadline.

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us