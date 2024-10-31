Fontana man arrested for drugging, raping woman he met on Tinder

Investigators with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on suspicion of drugging and raping a woman he met on a dating app.

The department released a photo of 37-year-old Luis David Garcia, who they believe may have assaulted other women he met on Tinder, urging people to come forward with information.

“(The victim) reported that she met a man by the name of Luis David Garcia on an online dating app and eventually met him at his house during her time at his residence,” Cpr. Adam Cervantes with the Sheriff’s Department said. “She was rendered unconscious and awoke to him performing sexual acts on her.”

The alleged rape happend at Garcia’s home sometime between Monday and early Tuesday morning, Cervantes said.

Investigators, who searched Garcia’s home, found evidence that suggests he may have victimized others, according to the investigations.

Cervantes recommended the public be cautious when meeting people online.

“If you're going to be on an online dating app, and it's your first time meeting somebody, really, you want to meet in a public place where there's good lighting,” Cervantes said. “Take your own car. Don't offer to have somebody you don't know pick you up."

Neighbors said Garcia had moved into his home two months ago.

NBCLA reached out to Tinder for comment.