‘Today In LA' Producer Says ‘I Do!'

The "Today In LA" team has a Bright Spot to share with our viewers. One of our producers is set to embark on a new chapter in her life with her fiancé.

By Helen Jeong

Our hardworking producer and wonderful colleague Stephanie Marroquin became engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Saul Clemente, over the winter holidays.

Saul surprised Stephanie before Christmas by inviting her to the LA County Arboretum and getting down his knees to ask her to be his wife. He had even gotten the permission from his future mother-in-law to propose to Stephanie.

Here’s another reason that Saul is a keeper: Stephanie had mentioned what kind of ring she’d like many years ago in passing. And all these years later, he still remembered!

Congratulations, Stephanie and Saul!

