‘Today In LA' Producer Says ‘I Do!'

Our hardworking producer and wonderful colleague Stephanie Marroquin became engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Saul Clemente, over the winter holidays.

Saul surprised Stephanie before Christmas by inviting her to the LA County Arboretum and getting down his knees to ask her to be his wife. He had even gotten the permission from his future mother-in-law to propose to Stephanie.

Here’s another reason that Saul is a keeper: Stephanie had mentioned what kind of ring she’d like many years ago in passing. And all these years later, he still remembered!

Congratulations, Stephanie and Saul!

