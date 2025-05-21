Today is the final day to weigh in on the LA budget before vote

The city of Los Angeles is dealing with a nearly $1 billion deficit debt from the wildfires, lower tax revenues, liability payouts, and overspending. And Wednesday is the last chance for residents to tell city leaders how they feel about their proposed new budget before they likely vote on it Thursday.

A big focus has been the layoffs. Mayor Karen Bass originally called for more than 1,600 layoffs. But last week, the budget and finance committee came back with recommendations to revise her budget, saving more than a thousand of those jobs but also making financial cuts.

The new proposal from the budget committee would cut down on the hiring of new sworn police officers.

Mayor Bass originally wanted 480 recruits in 12 classes of 40. Now, it would be 240 recruits in six classes of 40, saving over $13 million.

In the LAPD, 403 civilian jobs were on the chopping block, but this new proposal would likely restore 133 of them.

These are jobs that are essential for investigations that can’t be easily replaced by a sworn officers, including photographers, criminalists, and forensic print specialists.

Mayor Bass has also said she will reduce her own salary and forego any raises that would be coming her way.

Her office staff members are also not taking their regularly-scheduled cost-of-living adjustments.

The budget committee decided not to advance the mayor’s plan for a new homelessness unit in the LA Fire Department, which would have been more than $36 million dollars.

But, overall the department will be getting $75.8 million more thanks to funding for fire trucks, and fire-fighting helicopters.

The new budget proposal also hopes to transfer $5 million from the unappropriated balance fund to restore funding for 62 positions and to maintain service at the city’s six animal shelters.

Wednesday is the final day for residents to tell city leaders how they feel about all of this. On Thursday, the city council is expected to vote on the amended budget.

Mayor Bass then has five days to approve it or veto it and on July 1, the 2025-2026 fiscal year begins.