Toddler found alone in Van Nuys parking lot is reunited with family

A toddler who was found alone in a parking lot overnight in Van Nuys has been reunited with his parents Tuesday morning.
The young boy was found in a McDonald’s parking lot on Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard.
The boy was taken to the Van Nuys police station and the Department Child and Family Services was contacted.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
