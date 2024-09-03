VAN NUYS

Toddler found alone in Van Nuys parking lot is reunited with family

The boy was taken to the Van Nuys police station until the family was found.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A toddler who was found alone in a parking lot overnight in Van Nuys has been reunited with his parents Tuesday morning. 

The young boy was found in a McDonald’s parking lot on Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The boy was taken to the Van Nuys police station and the Department Child and Family Services was contacted. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

VAN NUYS
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us