Toddler Dies at Hospital After Crash in North Hills

A toddler has died in the hospital, after a crash in North Hills on Sunday left him in grave condition. A woman also injured in the crash is in serious condition at that hospital, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:35 a.m. to the 15500 block of West Nordhoff Street, where witnesses said two vehicles collided and at least one of the vehicles "bounced" into a wall, injuring the child and woman, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect's car fled the scene, and it is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The LAPD did not have information on a second vehicle in the crash.

The Mayor's Crisis Response Team was requested to assist the family.