Tom Petty estate signs global deal with Warner Chappell Music

By City News Service

The estate of Tom Petty has signed a worldwide administration deal with Warner Chappell Music to distribute the late Los Angeles-based rocker's music, it was announced Monday.

The agreement includes the vast majority of songs written by Petty throughout his lifetime, including enduring hits such as "American Girl,'' "Refugee,'' "Breakdown,'' "Listen to Her Heart'' and dozens more.

The pact encompasses Petty's work with the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist.

The valuation was not disclosed.

"We're looking forward to this new partnership with the team at Warner Chappell, as we expand the reach of Tom's iconic song catalog,'' according to a statement from the Petty Estate.

"This partnership will open the door to new licensing opportunities and serve to introduce his music to a new generation across the globe. We're excited for this new chapter of growth, and the preservation of Tom's legacy both at home and abroad.''

In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, including the acclaimed "Full Moon Fever'' and "Wildflowers.'' Petty was also a member of the supergroup, Traveling Wilburys, and in the pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch.

The multiple Grammy Award winner sold over 85 million records worldwide.

Petty died on Oct. 2, 2017, of an accidental overdose of several medications at age 66, one week after the end of his group Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' 40th anniversary tour.

