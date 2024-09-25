‘Be very vigilant.' Coyote attacks Tommy Lee's dog in backyard

Comedian and actress Brittany Furlan Lee, wife of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, is sharing an urgent message to pet owners after a coyote attack nearly left her without her beloved dog.

Furlan Lee was supervising her two small dogs in the comfort of her own backyard on Tuesday when a coyote snatched her 10-year-old dachshund, Neena. Home surveillance footage showed the frightening encounter as the dog owner frantically yelled and chased after the coyote with her pooch in its mouth.

“I’m still shaken up,” she told NBC4.

The attack happened in broad daylight when the couple’s two dogs were in the backyard. Furlan Lee said she saw the wild animal from the corner of her eye and originally thought it was a German shepherd.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I saw it and I thought, ‘Oh, the neighbor’s dog got out.’ Then I realize, ‘Oh my god, it’s a coyote.’ And then I immediately … this all happened so quickly,” she recounted.

Furlan Lee bravely chased after the coyote in hopes of getting Neena back to safety. Video shows her husband in the backyard moments later after hearing the commotion. Thankfully, the dog’s size played a part in the coyote letting go as it tried to jump over the yard’s 10-foot wall.

“She’s a heavier dachshund so he jumped over the wall and her legs were hanging and I jumped up the wall and grabbed her legs from out of his mouth,” she said.

According to Furlan Lee, her pet thankfully was unharmed in the ordeal.

“Thank god, she’s not injured,” she said. “She doesn’t have any bites or puncture wounds.”

Still feeling uneasy about the encounter, Furlan Lee said she hopes her unfortunate experience raises awareness for other pet owners to be aware of their surroundings.

“Just be very vigilant, no matter what,” she advised. “You could never be close enough to your dog when they’re out there. Never leave them alone. I was standing right in that doorway and had I not been, it could’ve been bad.”