Topanga Canyon set to reopen Friday with some restrictions

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is set to reopen to the public Friday with some limited restrictions, Caltrans announced.

The boulevard will reopen for public use at 8 a.m. from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive. The stretch of the canyon will be open during limited daytime hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Amidst ongoing work, CalTrans says a stretch of the boulevard will have traffic controls and one-way directional flagging.

Business owners and residents in Topanga held a rally Sunday, urging city officials to reopen the Topanga Canyon after it was closed during the wildfires. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on March 30, 2025.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Topanga Canyon Boulevard has been closed since the fires in January and has sustained significant damage from the storms in February.

A lifeline for the Topanga residents, who say the closure has caused major hardship for everyone in their community.

The reopening will connect the San Fernando Valley community to PCH, which will also reopen to the public on Friday.