Topanga Canyon set to reopen Friday with some restrictions

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is set to reopen to the public Friday with some limited restrictions, Caltrans announced.
The boulevard will reopen for public use at 8 a.m. from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive. The stretch of the canyon will be open during limited daytime hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Amidst ongoing work, CalTrans says a stretch of the boulevard will have traffic controls and one-way directional flagging.
Topanga Canyon Boulevard has been closed since the fires in January and has sustained significant damage from the storms in February.
A lifeline for the Topanga residents, who say the closure has caused major hardship for everyone in their community.
The reopening will connect the San Fernando Valley community to PCH, which will also reopen to the public on Friday.