LAPD

Bear spray used on security guards in SoCal mall heist involving up to 50 people

The robbery was reported at a Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Andrew Blankstein

About 30 to 50 people were involved in a robbery at Westfield Topanga mall Saturday Aug. 12, 2023.
TNLA

A group of about 30 to 50 people were part of a smash-and-grab robbery Saturday at a Southern California mall, according to police.

Video will be added when available.

The heist was reported Saturday around 4 p.m. at a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park. The thieves used some type of spray, possibly bear spray, on security guards who confronted them, police said. 

The thieves took off with thousands of dollars worth of luxury handbags and high-end clothing, an LAPD spokesman told NBC News. Video showed a flurry of activity inside the store with thieves scooping up armfuls of items and running for the exit.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. No arrests were reported.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us