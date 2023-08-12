Bear spray used on security guards in SoCal mall heist involving up to 50 people

A group of about 30 to 50 people were part of a smash-and-grab robbery Saturday at a Southern California mall, according to police.

The heist was reported Saturday around 4 p.m. at a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park. The thieves used some type of spray, possibly bear spray, on security guards who confronted them, police said.

The thieves took off with thousands of dollars worth of luxury handbags and high-end clothing, an LAPD spokesman told NBC News. Video showed a flurry of activity inside the store with thieves scooping up armfuls of items and running for the exit.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. No arrests were reported.