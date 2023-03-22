Tornadoes in California? Find Out How Common They Are and How to Prepare

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, an EF-1 tornado was registered in a town in Toulumne County, as confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS), in Sacramento. The event was one of 11 tornadoes that occur annually on average in California.

Tornadoes in the Golden State are somewhat rare, and when they do occur they do not reach a higher risk category. NWS data indicates the first recorded tornado in the state was a F-1 tornado that touched down on May 17, 1949, 10 miles northwest of Fresno County.

The so-called Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale measures the damage caused by tornadoes, in which various indicators are used to finally evaluate the category and approximate wind speed. The scale was adopted in 2007 and was a revision from the original Fujita Scale.

Category Velocity Weak EF-0 Between 65 mph and 85 mph. Weak EF-1 Between 86 mph and 110 mph. Strong EF-2 Between 111 mph and 135 mph. Strong EF-3 Between 136 mph and 165 mph. Violent EF-4 Between 166 mph and 200 mph. Violent EF-5 Over 200 mph. Source: National Weather Service

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to the NWS, tornadoes in California occur mainly in the spring and fall, and their magnitudes usually do not exceed EF-3 strength, that is, 165 mph. The NWS is the only federal agency with the authority to issue tornado warnings.

Although, on record, no tornado has exceeded level 2 to date, they are most likely in the area between Merced and Redding, in California's Central Valley.

We've received lots of questions regarding what is a landspout vs. a tornado. A landspout IS a tornado. It usually causes less damage than a "typical" tornado. Check out this Weather-Ready Nation graphic explaining the differences of a couple different tornado types. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/d235TUXXlM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 22, 2023

Funnel clouds would be the first sign of a tornado trying to form.

A tornado watch is issued when tornadoes are possible in or near a specific watch area, it serves as a message to be prepared. It usually covers a big watch area that can expand through multiple counties or states. A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been sighted or one has been indicated by a weather radar. Warnings notify people to take action because there is imminent danger.

Tornadoes can come in many different shapes and sizes, from a few feet to over a mile wide. According to experts, these factors do not necessarily imply the force of the tornado or its destructive capacity.

"Since tornadoes can change intensity rapidly, they should all be considered dangerous," the NWS website says.

A survey team will be heading to the Carpinteria area this afternoon to assess the damage of a mobile home park and determine if the cause was from a possible landspout tornado last evening.



Here is the Public Information Statement: https://t.co/te8O8tBoYr#CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 22, 2023

How to prepare for a tornado?

According to the NWS, the best way to prepare for a tornado is to have a plan.

Sign up for notifications: Stay up-to-date with community information from authorities. Alerts can be sent over the phone or some communities even have outdoor sirens.

Stay up-to-date with community information from authorities. Alerts can be sent over the phone or some communities even have outdoor sirens. Be weather-ready: Regularly check weather forecasts to see if there are any tornado risks. Take precaution and have extra supplies before it becomes too late.

Regularly check weather forecasts to see if there are any tornado risks. Take precaution and have extra supplies before it becomes too late. Create a communications plan: Create a communications plan that include emergency meeting places,. Make sure each family member knows what to do or role they have in the case of an emergency. It's also best to speak with children about tornados and what they should do to remain safe.

Create a communications plan that include emergency meeting places,. Make sure each family member knows what to do or role they have in the case of an emergency. It's also best to speak with children about tornados and what they should do to remain safe. Practice your plan: Practice executing your plan so everyone knows what to do and there is an opportunity to make adjustments.

Practice executing your plan so everyone knows what to do and there is an opportunity to make adjustments. Help a neighbor: If time allows help any nearby neighbors who might need extra assistance getting to safety.

What to do during a tornado?