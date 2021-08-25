Torrance All-Stars Seek to Move Within Two Victories of World Championship

The all-star team from the Torrance Little League is scheduled to resume play Wednesday in the Little League World Series, facing its counterpart from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The winner of the matchup between the 2-0 teams will move within two victories of the championship of the 16-team modified double-elimination tournament, while the loser will play in an elimination bracket game Thursday. The winner of that elimination-bracket game will advance to Saturday's championship game of the Tom Seaver Bracket, while the loser will be eliminated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mickey -- proud grandfather of Torrance Little League's Gibson Turner -- is ready to watch his son's team take on South Dakota in #LLWS2021. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/NrsF7T8Bi1 — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) August 25, 2021

Torrance and Sioux Falls are among four teams remaining from the original eight in the Tom Seaver Bracket. With the Little League World Series limited to U.S. teams because of the coronavirus pandemic, the brackets were named for Seaver and Hank Aaron, Hall of Famers who died in 2020 and 2021.

The Little League World Series is customarily divided into U.S. and international brackets.

Torrance outscored its opponents 19-2 in its two World Series games, while Sioux Falls starters Gavin Weir and Maddux Munson and reliever Cason Mediger have shut out both of their opponents, limiting them to one hit.

Neither manager has announced his starting pitcher. Weir, who is eligible to pitch for Sioux Falls, pitched a one-hitter over 5 2/3 innings, striking out 15, in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Lafayette (Louisiana) Little League all stars before being replaced after he reached the 85-pitch limit.

Weir has allowed one hit over his last 526 pitches with 100 strikeouts over that span, according to ESPN.

Xavier Navarro is eligible to pitch for Torrance. He limited the West Side Little League all-stars from Hamilton, Ohio, to one hit over 4 2/3 innings in Sunday's 9-0 victory, retiring the final 13 batters he faced after allowing a leadoff double to Kaleb Harden and walking JJ Vogel.

"He's the heart of the team," Torrance manager Javier Chavez said. "When he performs, the rest of the team does also. He picks up the team in the dugout. When he's out there, he likes to put the team on his back. It's great to have someone like that on the squad."

Chavez lifted Navarro after he threw 50 pitches, the maximum he could throw and be able to pitch again Wednesday.

Torrance is seeking to become the first team from Los Angeles County to win the Little League World Series since 1963, when the all-star team from the Granada Hills National Little League won.

Viewing parties for ESPN's 2 p.m. telecast of the game from Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania were held at Rizzo's Pizza, 24100 Narbonne Ave., in Lomita and Shakey's Pizza, 3615 Pacific Coast Highway, in Torrance.