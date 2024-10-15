Torrance

SUV driver killed in rollover crash on Torrance street

Several parked cars were damaged in the crash that left a block-long debris field.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A driver was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday Oct. 15, 2024 in Torrance.
NBCLA

A driver was killed in a rollover crash that damaged several parked cars early Tuesday morning in a Torrance neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Torrance Boulevard and Fern Avenue. The SUV driver was speeding eastbound on Torrance Boulevard when he collided with parked cars, police said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. The 35-year-old Hawthorne man died at a hospital.

Residents said they heard the loud crash. They went outside to find debris scattered in the street for about a block.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310-328-3456.

This article tagged under:

Torrance
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us