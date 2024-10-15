SUV driver killed in rollover crash on Torrance street

A driver was killed in a rollover crash that damaged several parked cars early Tuesday morning in a Torrance neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Torrance Boulevard and Fern Avenue. The SUV driver was speeding eastbound on Torrance Boulevard when he collided with parked cars, police said.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected. The 35-year-old Hawthorne man died at a hospital.

Residents said they heard the loud crash. They went outside to find debris scattered in the street for about a block.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310-328-3456.