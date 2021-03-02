Torrance

Fire Erupts at Abandoned Mulligan Family Fun Center in Torrance

By Heather Navarro

A fire at the abandoned Mulligan Family Fun Center in the South Bay sent black smoke into the sky Tuesday evening.

The flames were seen in the Torrance building after 5 p.m.

The fire erupted at 1351 W Sepulveda Blvd., the former Mulligan Family Fun Center, according to LAFD.

The roof partially collapsed due to the blaze, LAFD reported.

There were no reported injuries.

The center closed Feb. 17, 2020.

In its heyday, it offered go karting, mini-golf, arcade games, laser tag and more. It operated for more than 25 years.

